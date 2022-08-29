John Wall talks about the “darkest place” of his life

The last three and a half years have not been easy for former Kentucky Wildcats guard John Wall.

In December of 2018, Wall had season-ending surgery to help with recurring left heel pain. A month into his recovery, he fell in his home and partially tore his Achilles tendon. This was worsened when the surgery to repair his Achilles revealed an infection from his heel surgery.

Through the physical injuries, Wall also had to deal with being traded to the Houston Rockets who opted to sit him as they tanked, in addition to the passing of his mother and grandmother in the midst of COVID.

While many knew about his injury struggles, few knew about his mental struggles. During a garden dedication for his mother earlier this month, Wall opened up and talked about just how difficult it was.

“I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”

John Wall on his last 2-3 years pic.twitter.com/Kr01c2lqrb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

In the three and a half years since his initial injury, Wall has played just 40 games, but his contract was bought out, and he will be playing for a Los Angeles Clippers team with fellow All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Wall’s string of injuries is enough to force some players into retirement. Coupled with the mental challenges he had to face, it is a testament to the strength of John Wall.