Where Kentucky recruits stand in ESPN’s updated 2023 rankings

John Calipari seems to have reignited his recruiting as the 2023 class is shaping up to be one of the best classes of the Calipari era for the Kentucky Wildcats.

On Monday, ESPN released their updated ESPN 100 for the 2023 class, and the Cats could land three of the top five overall players.

DJ Wagner came in as the No. 1 overall player and as of right now, the Cats hold 83.3% of the Crystal Ball predictions to land Wagner.

Justin Edwards, who has already committed to play at Kentucky, came in right behind Wagner at No. 2 overall.

Aaron Bradshaw is now the No. 2 overall center, behind only Xavier Booker, and is now ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the country.

Robert Dillingham is already committed to Kentucky, and he came in as the No. 8 overall player but is the No. 1 overall shooting guard.

Ron Holland rounds out the top 10 in the updated rankings as he came in at No. 10 overall and is the No. 4 power forward.

Reed Sheppard was the first 2023 commit for Calipari, and he comes in as a 4-star recruit and is the No. 26 overall player in the class.

It will be interesting to see which of these players end up joining Edwards, Dillingham, and Sheppard, but it looks like the Cats will once again have one of the top classes in the country.

You can check out ESPN’s entire updated ESPN 100 here.