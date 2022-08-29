Monday Headlines: Game Week Edition

There are many things to love about the first weekend in September. Most of us look forward to the three-day weekend or what’s usually the transition to Autumn in the Bluegrass state. There are many things to love about September. However, it’s hard to argue that opening weekend for Kentucky football isn’t atop the list.

This Saturday is the first weekend of September and the Kentucky Wildcats will host Miami (OH) at 7 PM EDT to kick off their 2022 season. There’s been a great deal of hype surrounding a team that returns the least offensive starters of any team in the Southeastern Conference.

However, with rising star quarterback Will Levis, new additions via the transfer portal and other Wildcats stepping up, the Wildcats are primed for another season featuring double-digit wins and the possibility of being legitimate SEC East title contenders.

The dark cloud of not knowing the disciplinary result of the Chris Rodriguez situation is a bit troublesome but transfer and former FCS All-American Ramon Jefferson should be able to step in to lead the charge should Rodriguez miss multiple games.

Kentucky’s schedule opens with a bit of a breeze hosting Miami (OH), but the Wildcats have never had much success down in Gainesville against the Florida Gators. History says a 1-1 start is very possible, but this team of course wants to flip that narrative for good.

The Wildcats then have two “cupcake” games vs. Youngstown State and Northern Illinois before traveling to No. 21 Ole Miss for their second big road test of the season. If the Wildcats are 4-1 on October 2nd, Big Blue Nation should be more than pleased.

Kentucky then hosts home games vs. South Carolina and Mississippi State — two games that won’t be easy by any means. However, both are winnable and could set Kentucky up with a lot of momentum heading down to Knoxville for when they face the Tennessee Volunteers.

It’s important to note Kentucky has never won AT Florida and AT Tennessee in the same season. But once again — this team will be happy to write history.

The Wildcats will end their season with a testy November, first traveling to Missouri before a three game home stand against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville. Mizzou and Vandy should be assumed as wins on the schedule. However, wins over both Georgia and Louisville would almost certainly solidify the SEC East crown.

While it’s fun to predict and be hopeful for another successful season under head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats will have to take it one game at a time and that all starts with taking care of business out of the gate with Miami (OH) this Saturday.

