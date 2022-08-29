Kentucky Dad Podcast with KSR’s Adam Luckett

Football season is officially back and the Kentucky Dad Podcast took full advantage in this week’s episode.

Adam Luckett, Kentucky Sports Radio’s in-house football guru, made his first appearance on the show talking football and diapers.

Adam and his wife Taylor are brand-new parents after welcoming their son into the world not long ago in July.

We discussed the inevitable upcoming challenge of staying engaged with college football while also keeping his marriage and family life in a good spot!

Adam has a great perspective on his current situation and reiterated the fact that he gets to do something he loves every single day and that brings there’s no greater feeling in the world.

One topic I was eager to pick his brain about was the idea of his son, or any younger child, playing tackle football.

This can be a polarizing debate considering all the data available on CTE and the potential negative long-term impacts of playing the sport.

We shared similar views on strict age requirements with a focus on teaching proper technique as a core principle.

But ultimately, we are both in favor and excited for our kids to play football (maybe even with or against each other) if that’s what they want to do.

One thing I forgot to bring up was Adam’s infamous run-in with legendary coach Nick Saban at a previous SEC media day. Check out his Twitter @AdamLuckettKSR to find the video.

Biggest takeaway of this episode is the football is in the air, and all the Dads out there should be in full preparation mode ahead of UK’s home opener on Saturday.

Also, please follow the show @KentuckyDadPod and subscribe on iTunes/Spotify.

We have some great guests lined up this fall so stay tuned!

