Sunday Headlines: Desmond Howard picks Kentucky Football as playoff sleeper

College Gameday was back yesterday morning and ESPN’s Desmond Howard let the country know that he’s high on Kentucky going into the season.

As the Gameday crew talked about their potential sleepers for the College Football Playoff, Howard gave his vote to the Cats.

“I like Kentucky. I think Kentucky has a chance to be a sleeper team,” Howard said. “Especially if you look at their quarterback Will Levis. I think in March he’s going to start climbing up the draft boards. Offensively, they brought in a new OC named Rich Scangarello. If you like the 49ers offense, you’re going to love what he’s going to bring to Lexington.”

Check out the clip below.

Penn State and Ole Miss were also mentioned as potential sleepers, but Howard was all-in on the Wildcats.

It has been pretty rare for Kentucky to get the kind of preseason hype that has been given to the Wildcats this offseason, so they’ll have to back it up on the field, but it’s good to see a national sports personality give some major love to the Cats.

Tweet of the Day

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley scores the first touchdown of the 2022 FBS season



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/KyP7T8S1tB — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 27, 2022

College Football is back, and a Kentuckian scores the first touchdown of the season.

Headlines

Bold Predictions for UK Football - Herald Leader

Count me in on the JJ Weaver bandwagon.

What did we learn from Kentucky’s offense in fall camp? - KSR

Which running backs will emerge?

Tayvion Robinson pegged as potential breakout prospect - CBS

We agree.

Geno Smith will be Seattle’s Week 1 starter - ESPN

A few years ago, I would’ve never guessed Geno would be a starter in 2022.

Answering the biggest questions of the 2022 CFB season - Bleacher Report

A lot of storylines going into the season.

Tiger, Rory subpoenaed by Patrick Reed’s lawyers - Yahoo

This gets even more interesting.