Where Kentucky basketball recruits stand in the updated Rivals rankings

As the AAU circuit has ended for the summer, recruiting services are releasing their updated rankings and there are several Kentucky Wildcat commitments and targets near the top.

The latest outlet to do so is Rivals, so let's take a look.

Commitments

Justin Edwards (No. 2, Previously No. 3)

Robert Dillingham (No. 6, Previously No. 5)

Reed Sheppard (No. 22, Previously No. 21)

Targets

DJ Wagner (No. 3, Previously No. 2)

Aaron Bradshaw (No. 8, Previously No. 10)

Ron Holland (No. 12, Previously No. 14)

Looking at the updated rankings, there is not too much movement amongst the prospects. I would say this shows consistency and also shows just how talented of a class Kentucky could secure.

Already with commitments from Edwards (No. 2) and Dillingham (No. 6), Kentucky is the favorite for teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, which could potentially give them two of the top three recruits, and four in the top ten.

While few updates have been given on either player, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic is “fairly confident” that Wagner has made his decision and is just waiting to announce.

Decide? I'm fairly confident he already has.



Announce? No, I don't. https://t.co/77sNtqWXo6 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 25, 2022

In-state legacy recruit, Reed Sheppard, slipped a spot but had an impressive performance against Bronny James Strive for Greatness - which also included three other top ten prospects - to end the AAU circuit.

As for Holland, he announced a final five in mid-June, and there were rumors of a late summer decision. However, there hasn’t been much movement with his recruitment since, with some speculating that a spring decision could now be a possibility. Arkansas, G-League, and Kentucky are seen as the favorites.

As for the rest of the rankings, Michigan State’s Xavier Booker retained the top position, and AJ Johnson - a prospect UK had previously shown some interest in, but not offered - jumped sixteen spots up to No. 9.

You can check out the full rankings here.