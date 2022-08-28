Kendrick Gilbert commits to Purdue

The recruiting momentum for the Kentucky Wildcats this summer has picked up in the last month, as the Cats have added several recruits at the top of their recruiting board since the beginning of July.

That momentum did not continue today, however, as 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue over a final four that included Kentucky, LSU and Iowa. The Wildcats were seen as the favorite in recent months, but Purdue won out in the end.

Gilbert, out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, also held offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Louisville, and several others. He’s ranked 276th nationally by 247 Sports and 41st among defensive line prospects.

Losing Gilbert definitely stings considering the blue-chip talent that he has, but luckily, the Cats have recruited well on the defensive line throughout Mark Stoops tenure. With Deone Walker, Justin Rodgers, Josaih Hayes, Octavious Oxendine, and plenty of others potentially back for another season in 2023, the d-line will continue to be a staple for this program.

The Cats now have 15 commits in the class, including one edge prospect in Tommy Ziesmer out of Boyle County.

There are still some big names out there that Kentucky has a chance to close on. Now is the time to continue to build for another top-25 class in the country.