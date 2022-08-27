Saturday Headlines: Finally...Football Edition

Happy College Football Saturday, BBN! I’m not sure exactly when Week Zero became a thing, but that the Football gods that it is. It’s not the sexiest of slates but we can finally sit back, fire up the grill, crack some cold ones and watch football that matters.

If you, like me, are in a state that allows sports gambling, CBS has a guide for some of the action today. The action doesn’t wrap up until after midnight as Vanderbilt is in Hawaii for a showdown so there will be plenty of time to get some last minute bets in there.

We are officially one week away for the Kentucky Wildcats opening game at home against Miami, Ohio. Talking season is over and it’s finally time to see what this football team is all about. We will have an official preview and predictions post that will come out on Monday for all of those that are interested.

Enjoy your Saturday. This is just a taste of what’s to come.

Tweets of the Day

It’s a long journey.



Tonight was just the first step. pic.twitter.com/BMsng6mauV — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) August 27, 2022

The Cats weren’t able to secure the win as the #11 volleyball team in the country takes an opening loss to Marquette.

Headlines

Kentucky basketball ranked fifth in way too early rankings | ESPN- They look top 3 to me but what do I know?

SEC football predictions | Cats Illustrated- Prediction time is almost over!

Kentucky picked second in the East | KSR- This seems to be the popular pick.

God humbled Oscar when he got to Kentucky | Vaught’s Views- Oscar says that he was focused on basketball more than God when he was at West Virginia. That changed at UK.

SEC Power Rankings: Week 0 | SDS- The Cats are a little lower than I expected considering the national love they are getting. The folks over at Saturday’s Down South REALLY love them some Tennessee this season. Like... a lot.

The ceiling and floor for every SEC team | SDS- Not going to argue too much about what they say about the Cats.

High school football scores | WDRB- Check out how your local high school did last night!

AD Allen Greene out at Auburn | CBS- This is a major shakeup at Auburn that looks to spell doom for lame duck football coach Bryan Harsin. Would Mark Stoops be a candidate for the new AD?

Power 5 predictions | ESPN- Nothing too controversial here.

Six college football coaches under pressure this seasons | Sporting News- Not sure how Scott Satterfield isn’t appearing on more of these lists. Outside of his first season, he’s done nothing to elicit excitement at UofL and he’s 0-3 against Kentucky.

Why Northwestern is playing Nebraska in Ireland | USA Today- The money is a big motivator but Northwestern will now only have three true home games during Big 10 play.