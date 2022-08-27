Will Levis makes DraftKings’ early odds for Heisman contenders

The pre-season hype for the University of Kentucky football program has been taken to new heights in 2022.

Under head coach Mark Stoops the Wildcats have made strides year after year and now positioned themselves to be a legitimate contender for the SEC East crown.

Obviously besting Georgia will be something that even Kentucky fans will need to see to believe but the groundwork has been laid.

Coming off of a ten win season, UK has been racking-up summer accolades as the media begins ramping up their coverage of the fast-approaching college football season.

ESPN’s pre-season poll ranked Kentucky as the 23rd best team in country — something the Big Blue Nation is not accustom to seeing.

With any good team, there are good players, and the Cats have a budding star under center.

Penn State transfer Will Levis enters his second season quarterbacking for the University of Kentucky. In 2021 Levis made a splash throwing for over 2800 yards, passing for 24 touchdowns while recording nine rushing TDs as well.

All that, while leading his team to that ever satisfying ten win plateau and Citrus Bowl victory.

Past success and future expectations have landed Will Levis on the early DraftKings SportsBook future odds board.

Currently, Levis sits at +5000 to take home the most coveted individual award in college football. That roughly puts him somewhere in the top 15.

At the top are Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+220) and Alabama’s Bryce Young (+380.)

Individual stats are mandatory but winning at a high clip is a crucial component that comes along with winning the Heisman Trophy.

For Kentucky’s Will Levis to make a serious run at being invited to the ceremony, he’ll need to put together a special season that likely would require a victory over Georgia.

Follow A Sea of Blue for updates as the Cats kick off their 2022 campaign at home on 9/3 against the Miami Ohio RedHawks.

You can get a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook Heisman odds list below.

