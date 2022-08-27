College football odds for Week 1

The most wonderful time of the year has finally, almost, arrived.

Week 1 of college football technically kicks off this week, with the now famous “Week 0” games taking place.

And with a new college football season comes a clean slate on your betting sheet. No sit back, relax, and take a look at DraftKings’ Week 0 and Week 1 college football betting odds.

We’ll start with the one you all care about - Kentucky vs Miami (OH).

Miami (OH) @ #20 Kentucky, Saturday Sept. 3

7PM

Odds: Kentucky -18

Kentucky looks to finally break through in the SEC East. Covering -18 in week 1 would be a good start.

Nebraska vs Northwestern, Saturday Aug. 27

12:30PM

Odds: Nebraska -13

Week 0 starts off phenomenally hot with Nebraska vs Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. It’s not a game that you WANT to watch, however it’s the first college football game of the season, and you’re going to watch it.

Vanderbilt @ Hawaii, Saturday Aug. 27

10:30PM

Odds: Vandy -8.5

Can the Commodores survive the Hawaii test AND walk away -8.5?

West Virginia @ #17 Pittsburgh, Thursday Sept. 1

7PM

Odds: Pitt -7

Life without Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison starts now for Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers. Can they cover the spread and beat their hated rival?

Penn State @ Purdue, Thursday Sept. 1

8PM

Odds: Penn State -3

Purdue hosting a night game against a storied B1G program. Bet how you will.

#11 Oregon vs #3 Georgia, Saturday Sept. 3

3:30PM

Odds: Georgia -17

Oregon has Auburn transfer Bo Nix at the helm but the Dawgs are looking for a repeat after their first title since 1980.

#23 Oregon @ #19 Arkansas, Saturday Sept. 3

3:30PM

Odds: Arkansas -6.5

Cincinnati became the first G5 program to make the CFP last season, but can they survive life without Desmond Ridder and walk into DW Reynolds and beat one of the more hyped teams in the SEC?

#7 Utah @ Florida, Saturday Sept. 3

7PM

Odds: Utah -2

Season one under Billy Napier kicks off at home against the PAC-12 favorite. Is it sink or swim In Gainesville?

#5 Notre Dame @ #2 Ohio State, Saturday Sept. 3

7:30PM

Odds: Ohio State -15.5

Ohio State looks to make a run back to the playoff and that starts with hosting the top-5 Irish.

Florida State vs LSU, Sunday Sept. 4

7:30PM

Odds: LSU -3

Just three season removed from a national title, can Brian Kelly get his first big win and lead LSU back to the glory days of 2019?

Good luck week 1 and remember; gamble responsibly.

