Bleav in Kentucky interviews Izayah Cummings

With the return of college football on the horizon, the Bleav in Kentucky crew had two special shows this week.

On this episode, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon welcomed Kentucky star Izayah Cummings to the show.

Now entering his junior season, Cummings is poised for a breakout campaign after emerging as a viable target during Kentucky’s 10-3 season last year. The Louisville native finished the year with 19 grabs for 195 yards and three scores.

On the show, the guy’s discussed:

The upcoming season.

Cummings’ move from wide receiver to tight end.

The differences between new OC Rich Scangarello and previous OC Liam Coen.

Kentucky’s loaded tight end room.

Pancaking or Mossing?

And more!

