Kentucky vs. Louisville New Year’s Eve tip time announced

The Kentucky Wildcats’ matchup with in-state rival Louisville Cardinals has officially been set.

We will get to see the first head coaching matchup between John Calipari and Kenny Payne on December 31st with the game tipping off a noon and airing on CBS.

During his time at Kentucky, Calipari holds an 11-3 record against the Cards. However, after not playing last year due to Covid issues, it will be the Cards who have won the most recent matchup as they beat the Cats 62-59 during the 2020 season.

The last matchup between the two in Rupp Arena was back in 2019 when the Cats, led by Tyrese Maxey with 27 points, outlasted the Cards to get the 78-70 overtime win.

Calipari will look to improve to 12-3 against the rival Cards and get off to a 1-0 start in head-to-head matchups against his former assistant.

Kentucky has yet to release their full non-conference schedule, but here is who we already know the Cats will be facing with most dates already set.

· Yale, TBD

· Duquesne, TBD

· Michigan State, Indianapolis, Nov. 15

· North Florida, Nov. 18

· at Gonzaga, Nov. 20

· Bellarmine, Nov. 29

· Michigan, London, Dec. 4

· UCLA, New York, Dec. 17

· Louisville, Dec. 31

· Kansas, Jan. 28

It is worth noting that this game will be played at the exact same time as this year’s Sugar Bowl. If the football Cats put together a special season, it could create some scheduling conflicts for the BBN.

Kentucky-Louisville on CBS



Tipoff at 12:00 p.m. on December 31. pic.twitter.com/3xdUprhHS9 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 26, 2022

