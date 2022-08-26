Where Kentucky stands in DraftKings odds to win the College Football Playoff

When talking about championships and the University of Kentucky, your initial thought is most likely related to the basketball program, maybe even cheerleading, but the game of football hasn’t been one that would rush to the front of your mind.

However, since Mark Stoops took over in 2013, the positive trajectory of the UK football program has been greatly elevated.

Are the Wildcats ready to compete for a National Championship in 2022?

While that remains to be seen, many college football experts believe that UK has a legitimate shot to challenge Georgia for the SEC East crown.

Currently, DraftKings Kentucky with +12000 odds to win the College Football Playoff.

+12000 ranked eighth among all SEC teams who hold current odds to win the title according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

UK was listed behind Florida who was + 9000 and even trailed Tennessee, who’s currently listed at +10000.

Kentucky will travel to Gainesville in just the second week of the season on September 10th for an extremely important clash with the Gators.

The winner of that early SEC East showdown will be in a great position to have a special season. Lose that one, and ultimately it will be difficult for UK or UF to have the type of season they’re aiming for.

Of course, a big piece to the puzzle for Kentucky is potential of playing several games without All-SEC caliber running back Chris Rodriquez. As of now is status is still unknown, which makes it difficult to project what their ceiling truly is heading into this season.

It was no surprise to see college football’s flagship programs with the best odds to win the college football national championship in 2022/2023.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson all posted odds of +1000 or better and are the clear pre-season front-runners.

You can see the entire list here.

