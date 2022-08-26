ESPN NFL Mock Draft has Will Levis in top 10

The Kentucky Wildcats take the field in eight days for the first game this season as they welcome Miami (OH) to Kroger Field. With fans all across the Big Blue Nation excited to watch this team take the field, everyone will have their eyes on Will Levis.

With the season kicking off this week, it is a huge time inside the draft community as teams and scouting departments get their big boards ready to evaluate the talent for the coming NFL Draft. Alongside that it is also time for the mock draft content we have all come to love.

Just as we saw earlier this offseason, people in the draft community love Levis in this upcoming class. Jordan Reid of ESPN reiterated that once again as in his latest NFL mock draft, he had Levis coming off the board at No. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions.

“Levis is instinctive, tough and still ascending. He fits the mold of what the Lions have moved toward during the Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes regime. Jared Goff is a serviceable placeholder, but Levis could be someone Detroit could build around,” Reid wrote. “He has a strong arm and plenty of mobility. Levis is a work in progress, though, and I’d like to see him develop his decision-making this season. He threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, and he ran for 376 more yards and nine more TDs.”

If this draft order is what ended up happening, Levis would be the third QB taken off the board behind C.J. Stroud (No. 3 overall) and Bryce Young (No. 5 overall).

For Levis, it now just comes to putting it together. The arm talent is there, but can he show all the intangibles that a top-10 QB draft pick needs to show. If he does, it means there are some big things happening for the Cats this season.

