Friday Headlines: Historical Trends for UK to Beat

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Nick Roush published an interesting story on Thursday highlighting two historic hurdles for Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops and his team. He talked about Stoops struggling on the road vs. the SEC West (0-10) during his time at Kentucky, who will have a major test at Ole Miss on October 1st.

In addition to Ole Miss, Roush also highlighted Kentucky’s road games at both Florida and Tennessee. It’s no secret that Kentucky has a tough road schedule this season, and those three games in five weeks will certainly to put them to the test. It’s key to point out that Kentucky has never won at Florida and at Tennessee in the same season. Needless to say, Stoops has a chance to put together a historical season in more ways than one.

Roush brings up two excellent hurdles for the Wildcats and that inspired us to take a look at some of our own points below.

Kentucky hasn’t beaten a Tennessee team that finished with at least a .500 record since 1984. All three of their wins since 2011 were against Vols teams that had losing records. This year’s Tennessee is more than likely to win at least six teams with their favorable schedule.

Kentucky hasn’t beaten a ranked Ole Miss team since 1993, hasn’t won at Ole Miss since 1978 and hasn’t beaten a ranked Rebels team in their building since 1964.

Kentucky has been unbeaten at home just once at Commonwealth Stadium (1977, 5-0), per Corey Price.

Kentucky hasn’t beaten a ranked Georgia team since 1988.

Kentucky hasn’t won six conference games since 1977.

The Wildcats are heading in to the season as the nation’s 20th-ranked college football team. It’s the first time in over four decades that Kentucky has been ranked in the preseason. Kentucky is coming off a 10-3 record last year and is poised for another successful campaign behind the leadership of rising star quarterback Will Levis.

Tweet of the Day

They’re both incredible players.

Headlines

Kentucky Volleyball Has a Loaded Schedule - Vaught’s Views

Excited for an eventful season ahead.

Cardinals laughing their way to playoffs with dynamic duo - USA Today

And Pujols is along for the ride, too.

PHOTOS – Kentucky’s Open Practice - Vaught’s Views

Action shots from this week’s open practice.

Holmgren to miss 2022-23 season with foot injury - ESPN

Awful news for the promising rookie.

Keidron Smith brings key veteran presence to UK secondary - KSR

He’ll play a very key role this fall.

Brady expected to play in Buccaneers’ preseason finale - ESPN

Looks like he definitely will play this season.

Levis lands inside top-10 of ESPN’s latest mock draft - KSR

The Lions hypothetically find their future QB.

Rhyne Howard wins WNBA Rookie of the Year award - ESPN

And ran away with it.