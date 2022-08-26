Kentucky native and QB target Cutter Boley now a top-50 recruit

If you haven’t heard of him already, take note of Cutter Boley. The Lexington Christian Academy star quarterback is only a sophomore but is set to be the next great quarterback prospect from Kentucky.

Since receiving his first two D1 offers from the Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats back in December, Boley has now received offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Tennessee Volunteers amongst others in the months since. His recruitment shows no signs of slowing down, as Boley has also is receiving high levels of interest from the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Irish amongst many others.

Given the high amount of interest, it should come as no surprise that Boley was highly ranked in his debut on the 247 Sports player rankings. Boley came in as a 4-star prospect, ranked 45th in the country and the fourth-best quarterback.

As mentioned, Boley is just a sophomore and while he is grateful for the interest he is receiving, he is not taking it for granted and is focusing on football.

“Still talking to coaches because it means a lot to me, but I’m focused on the season. If I get all of these offers and don’t perform, I’m not going to have all those offers anymore. I have to come out here and show I can do it on the highest level,” Boley tells On3.

It is still early in the recruitment, but Boley singled out three schools, saying they have shown “a lot of love:” Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee.

When asked specifically about Kentucky, Boley finds Lexington an enticing option.

“It’s very attractive,” Boley said. “We run a lot of RPO, a lot of play-action here at LCA. I feel like running that pro-style offense will get me ready for the NFL if that’s available to me and I can live up to that. That’s an offense I would definitely want to play in.”

It will be interesting to see how Boley’s recruitment develops over the next few seasons, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at his freshman season highlights.

