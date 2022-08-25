Oscar Tshiebwe partners with WinStar Farm in NIL deal

Oscar Tshiebwe is in the NIL game.

Having returned to the Kentucky Wildcats for another season after being the National Player of the Year, Tshiebwe is looking to take full advantage of his time in Lexington, and with NIL being recently approved, there was no better candidate than the reigning NPOY.

That said, if there’s one thing that runs deep in the Bluegrass State, it’s the love for horseback racing, almost as much as Big Blue Nation loves their Wildcats. Both are often at for forefront of Kentuckians' minds.

We all knew Tshiebwe releasing NIL content was happening eventually, but the star center will officially partner with WinStar Farm and their racehorse, Life Is Good, which is what the short clip is mainly about.

Tshiebwe, which is likely also what WinStar thinks, should only grow in popularity as he continues to dominate the collegiate game.

“I feel blessed to partner with WinStar Farm to help promote their talented race horse, Life Is Good,” Tshiebwe wrote in his caption.

This is a huge win-win opportunity as Life Is Good, WinStar Farm and Tshiebwe should all benefit from the partnership. Here’s to another great season for the standout big man and also a great career to Life Is Good!

