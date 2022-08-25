Rhyne Howard wins WNBA Rookie of the Year

Former Kentucky Wildcats superstar Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, it was announced Thursday. She was nearly a unanimous pick, earning 53 of a possible 56 votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

After becoming the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick of the Atlanta Dream, Howard started 34 games this season and averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. She’s just the fourth No. 1 pick to sweep all WNBA Rookie of the Month honors (May – August) and be named Rookie of the Year.

In honor of being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Howard will receive $5,150 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.

Among the many awards and milestones Howard has racked up in her debut season include:

2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2022 Associated Press Rookie of the Year

2022 USA National Training Camp selection

Swept the WNBA Rookie of the Month honors (May – August), to earn the most WNBA Rookie of the Month honors in Atlanta Dream history with four

Invited to compete in the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest

Most three-pointers made (85) and attempted (248) in a rookie season in league history, and the most made and attempted by any Atlanta Dream player in franchise history

Most points scored in a rookie season (552) in franchise history, making her the first Dream rookie to ever eclipse 500 points in one season

Most 10+ point games (30), 15+ point games (20) and 20+ point games (11) of any rookie in Dream history

Most defensive rebounds (127) in a season by any Dream rookie in franchise history

Became the first rookie in league history to record four 3-point field goals and four blocks in their debut game

Was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and AP Player of the Week after her first week on the court in May, scoring the most points in a quarter by any rookie in the league against Indiana on May 15

