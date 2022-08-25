Bleav in Kentucky talks with Jalen Whitlow

We’re just over a week away from the return of Kentucky Wildcats football!

On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the guys welcomed on former Wildcats quarterback Jalen Whitlow.

Whitlow played at Kentucky from 2012-13 and was the starting quarterback during Mark Stoops’ first season in Lexington. Whitlow would later finish his career at Eastern Illinois, where he set multiple school records and was an All-OVC pick in 2014.

On the show, the guys discussed:

Whitlow’s recruitment and career at Kentucky.

His thoughts on Mark Stoops.

Getting a recruiting call from Cam Newton.

And more!

