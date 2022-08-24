John Calipari opens up about trip to Eastern Kentucky

On Tuesday Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari traveled to Eastern Kentucky to help pass out shoes to those that lost everything in the devastating floods that hit the region just over a month ago.

Joined by Blair Bergmann (STUNT team Head Coach), Golda Borst (Women’s Golf Head Coach), Brian Craig (Men’s Golf Head Coach), Carlos Drada (Women’s Tennis Head Coach), and Kyra Elzy (Women’s Basketball head Coach), the group partnered alongside Samaritan’s Feet to help bring some light and smiles to some faces in Eastern Kentucky.

After arriving back Coach Calipari shared some of his thoughts on the trip.

Left mass this morning thinking about our trip to eastern Kentucky yesterday and two things came to mind: pic.twitter.com/tCnv6RXT06 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 24, 2022

“Left mass this morning thinking about our trip to eastern Kentucky yesterday and two things came to mind,” Calipari writes. “1. People during these kind of times want to tell their story, want to be heard, want to show pictures of what they went through. We must have to listen!! 2. More important than what we did, giving away shoes that were needed, was the fact that we cared enough to be there in their presence because they don’t want to be forgotten on this long road they’re on. We coaches were blessed by everyone we met. They will all continue to be in my daily prayers. We must not forget about those in need!”

Alongside these thoughts he also shared this cool moment of a couple that they met while in the area:

We got to spend some time today with Edgar and Coleen Sandlin. Wonderful people. They lost everything in the floods but saved their UK memorabilia!! pic.twitter.com/PKkgM1CIqo — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 23, 2022

This trip comes several weeks, after his team opened up their practice, and held a telethon that raised over $3 million for the flood relief fund.

So awesome to see from these head coaches and UK Athletics.