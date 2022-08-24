Will Levis is only Wildcat in Pro Football Focus Top 100 Big Board

Preseason is upon us, and it is time for the continuation of ranking season. This time, it was Pro Football Focus that broke down their top 100 prospects. PFF’s Michael Renner was who compiled the list.

Levis came in at No. 44, a fit ranking for the senior quarterback. Having committed two of his years at Penn State, Levis opted to transfer and immediately became the starting quarterback at Kentucky.

Now, things weren’t perfect his first season, but he did help Mark Stoops’ Cats remain within the top 25. Kentucky won its fourth-straight bowl game and had its sixth-straight bowl appearance.

Levis has a successful season, throwing 24 touchdowns and recording 13 interceptions. What really gets scouts giddy about what Levis is capable to do mainly centers around his size and ability to run as well as his potential as a passer.

Renner dove into that as well.

Here’s what he had to say on Levis.

“Levis took a massive leap forward after transferring from Penn State to Kentucky last season. We saw his elite physical ability get harnessed to play the quarterback position within structure, and he earned a 90.6 overall grade as a result. Levis still could stand to be more consistent with his mechanics and improve upon his downfield accuracy,” Renner wrote.

This will be a big season for the star quarterback, mainly because he could vault into top-ten territory if he has a successful season, especially as he’ll be set to take on some of the top defenses in the NCAA.

Levis threw for 2,826 yards and chipped in another 376 on the ground. There is untapped potential in Levis, and Stoops will be hoping that comes to life in 2022.

