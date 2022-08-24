Keaton Upshaw ready to go Week 1 after recent injury setback

Kentucky Wildcats fans have not had lack of things to talk about this offseason. One topic that has been spoken about quite a bit is the tight end room and how loaded it is.

Keaton Upshaw is a player that most fans are excited about seeing this season after not playing in 2021. Upshaw led the team in receiving touchdowns in the 2020 season while finishing second in catches and yards.

But after the breakout season, Upshaw suffered an injury that sidelined him for the during the 2021 season.

This summer has been full of talk about how good this tight end room is, with Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator even saying, “there are four or five guys who could play on Sundays in that room”.

Where does this leave Upshaw?

I was able to catch up with Upshaw at a recent practice. The veteran stated he’s ready to go for Week 1.

@UpshawKeaton is back and ready for another season.



He talks about his injury, the Tight End room, the new offense and much more #BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/6rdWaAlKqO — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 16, 2022

Tuesday, I caught up with tight ends coach Vince Marrow, who said that Upshaw had recently missed some time in practice but is back and played the most snaps this past Saturday in the team scrimmage. Marrow also stated that Upshaw just had a really good practice.

Tight End Coach Vince Marrow is leading maybe the most loaded position group in the UK locker room and today he spoke on two of his guys.



Jordan Dingle and Keaton Upshaw



Interesting stuff check it out! #BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/EvIUnqx3gZ — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 23, 2022

Here’s to hoping we see Keaton Upshaw back to 100% and able to showcase his full potential this season.