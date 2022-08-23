UK Athletics partners with Samaritan’s Feet to give 10,000 pairs of shoes to Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky is still recovering after devastating floods hit the area just about a month ago. With families losing everything, the Commonwealth has come together to lend their hands to help the recovery efforts in the area.

Kentucky Athletics will do their part as well, as tomorrow they will deliver 10,000 pairs of shoes to help in the recovery efforts through a partnership with Samaritan’s Feet. Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari took to Twitter to share the exciting news on Monday night.

The shoes will be distributed at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park from 10am-2pm ET and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park from 12:30pm-4pm ET.



Our group will be at each location for the first hour that they are distributing shoes.



Alongside the Calipari will be Blair Bergmann (STUNT team Head Coach), Golda Borst (Women’s Golf Head Coach), Brian Craig (Men’s Golf Head Coach), Carlos Drada (Women’s Tennis Head Coach), and Kyra Elzy (Women’s Basketball head Coach) will all travel to the area tomorrow to help distribute shoes at both locations.

The Cats partnered with Samaritan's Feet during their recent trip to the Bahamas, as they passed out shoes and washed the feet of local children in Nassau. They also passed out shoes to those in Western Kentucky as they started the recovery process from the devastating tornadoes in December.

Once again sports are awesome, but it is moments like this that remind us that it is so much bigger than the game. Absolutely love to see it.

Go Cats!