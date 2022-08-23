Tuesday Headlines: Preseason Bowl Projections

Good morning BBN.

College football returns this week with Week 0, and the real fun starts next week when the Kentucky Wildcats begin what hopes to be a special 2022 season.

Over at Wildcats Today, Hunter Shelton took a look at some of the early bowl projections for Kentucky. As you can imagine, many of them feature the Cats in some big-name bowls, including the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl), the Gator Bowl, and a third Citrus Bowl trip since 2018.

Among the various opponents Kentucky has been projected to face include Notre Dame (would be first matchup ever between the two schools), Michigan State, Wisconsin and Florida State.

While winning double-digit games is the goal for Kentucky football, something to the effect of an Outback ReliaQuest Bowl win over Notre Dame and a 9-4 finish would be a special season in its own right.

Tweet of the Day

SOON.

Your Headlines

Preseason Bowl Projections Predict Mixed Bag for Kentucky

Which of these preseason projections would you enjoy the most?

Will Levis Named to Manning Award, CFPA watch Lists

The UK team captain was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021, the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List after accounting for Kentucky’s first five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU, and he earned the Manning Star of the Week twice last season.

College football's 22 'bold' predictions ahead of the 2022 season

Is picking Kentucky to finish second in the SEC East a 'bold' prediction at this point?

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

There's a new deli in town: it all began with one man's love for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky football: Linebacker J.J. Weaver on mental, physical health

Two years removed from a family tragedy and fully recovered from a knee injury, the UK linebacker feels "peace" entering his junior season.

Podcast: Kentucky Wildcats football surprises and questions

A podcast discussion about the Kentucky Wildcats football team, question marks and surprises leading up to the 2022 opener against Miami of Ohio on Sept. 3.

What makes Mitch Barnhart tick?

Kentucky’s athletics director, now in his 20th year, knows the name of every student-athlete on campus, from the starting quarterback to the third-string libero. Moreover, he knows each athlete’s story and can carry on a conversation as if two old friends were catching up.

Isaiah Briscoe wins back-to-back BIG3 championships

The BIG3, which was founded by rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, is a 3-on-3 basketball league that features 12 teams, which are made up of former NBA and other professional players.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 12 Darian Kinnard

Kinnard made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2018 as he played in nine games and started three at left tackle for a 10-win Kentucky team. He finished his career by leading the Cats to another 10-win campaign while winning the SEC’s 2021 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the conference’s top offensive lineman, and was a Consensus First-Team All-American, becoming the first UK offensive lineman to earn that honor since Sam Ball in 1965.

SEC football: Projecting every teams final record for 2022 season

This prediction largely comes down to how the Kentucky - Tennessee matchup goes, which sees the Vols win and come away with a 9-3 finish as the Cats go 8-4.

Kentucky OT commit Malachi Wood trying his hand on the defensive line

Madison Central offensive tackle Malachi Wood will bring a versatile skillset to the Kentucky football program.

Kentucky Basketball's 2022-23 Schedule As We Know It Today

Kentucky Basketball will soon release its official schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Until then, here are the games we know.

Mark Stoops: "I'm not interested in giving up anything"

While folks predict 10-wins Kentucky football seasons, Mark Stoops isn't counting any as losses. More from the Louisville Kickoff Luncheon.

Jordan Wright expected to miss season-opener vs. Miami (OH)

Jordan Wright is one of three Super Senior starters for Brad White’s Kentucky defense. Injuries forced the outside linebacker from Ft. Lauderdale to the sideline for all but six games in 2021.

BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation

What more could anybody want? Just this: Clarity on the drama surrounding Rodriguez and his availability for the start of the 2022 season.

Charting the wildest offseason of college football movement ever

Coaches and quarterbacks are inextricably linked, perhaps now more than ever through the carousel and the transfer portal. The wild winter of 2021-22 showed that most of the major moves by both groups are interconnected.

NFL Quarterback Council 2022 - Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more

Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? We stacked the top 10 in 12 different areas.

Tom Brady returns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 11-day break from training camp

Tom Brady returned to the Buccaneers on Monday, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses

Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each contest played in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. What stood out from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance against the Jaguars?

NFL's top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up

Nick Bosa powers the 49ers; Von Miller makes the Bills downright scary. Which other teams make the cut in Adam Schein's ranking of the top nine defenses ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

Breakthrough Might Finally Destroy the Harmful 'Forever Chemicals' in Our Water

Chemists at Northwestern have figured out how to destroy PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ using low temperatures and inexpensive, common substances.+