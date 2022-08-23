Early Kentucky football preview: Georgia

Greetings, BBN!

We’re almost at the start of the new season and almost at the end of our early opponent previews.

This time, we look at Week 12 when Kentucky hosts Georgia in the bout for the heavyweight champion of the world—or at least the SEC East.

Of course, that’s the hope. If UK’s taken a bunch of L’s heading into this game, then a victory won’t come with a trip to Atlanta. Georgia is the only East opponent they have yet to beat under Stoops and have been waiting a long time to break through and topple the top dawgs.

Let’s dive into this matchup of the season:

When : November 19th, 2022

: November 19th, 2022 Where : Kroger Field

: Kroger Field Active Streak: Georgia has won the past twelve in a row

Georgia has won the past twelve in a row Active Stadium Streak: Kentucky hasn’t beaten Georgia in Lexington since 2006 with Rich Brooks

What a way to end the SEC slate—play winner-take-all with the reigning national champions in the 11th game on your home turf with a trip to the SEC Championship game potentially on the line. This would almost certainly be the biggest win UK’s ever gotten with Stoops if they pull it off, and with so many pieces of the Bulldogs’ championship team getting drafted you have to think that UK might have a shot.

Plus, it’s at home. I just hope the ‘Cats aren’t hurting from injuries this late in the season. Will this be the year? It seems like it’s the question every season—will this be the year we beat Georgia?

Beating a program like Georgia would be a massive step forward, even for a program like Kentucky that’s had multiple 10-win campaigns since 2018 while winning five-straight bowl games, three being over top-25 teams.

But since 2017, Georgia has simply been on a level that only a handful of schools have been able to match. During that time, the Dawgs have five-straight finishes inside the top 10 of the final AP Top 25 Poll, culminating with last season’s national championship-winning team. Only Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma have also done so.

So yeah, that’s the class of program Kentucky — and most of college football — has been unable to beat. Is this the year that ends?

Prediction: Georgia figures to be a title contender once more, but these Cats are good, they’re at home, and they’re tired of losing this game. They played Georgia for the East in 2018 and 2021—third time’s the charm. 10-1 heading into the season finale with Louisville and the SEC Championship game after that.

Cats win 28-27.