Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away.

National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.

The latest outlet to release their updated rankings was 247 Sports.

Updated Rankings!



There's a new No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 basketball rankings per @247Sports. https://t.co/2zuhLMrcjz pic.twitter.com/YO3cIGrTNJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 22, 2022

For the three commitments in the class, Justin Edwards was the highest, coming in at No. 3 overall, and contending to earn that top spot overall as the season draws near.

Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard both saw their rankings drop slightly, as Dillingham came in at No. 13 and Sheppard at No. 44.

It’s the top-end talent potential in this class that will have Big Blue Nation buzzing though as there are solid chances that John Calipari lands three of the top five players in this class. Two of those players are none other than Camden High teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

Dropping off the top spot is Wagner, who now ranks No. 2 in the class, while Bradshaw climbed seven spots to take over No. 4 overall. With the ties both have had to the Kentucky program over the last several months, landing them both is certainly on the table.

Taking over the top spot is Isaiah Collier out of Georgia, who jumped up from third to take over the No. 1 ranking. Kentucky has shown interest in Collier, but no offer has come. Michigan, UCLA, Cincinnati and USC are the main contenders in this recruitment.

You can check out the full top-150 rankings here.

Also, check out some recent highlights packages of Kentucky’s current three-man 2023 class.

