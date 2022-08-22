Jordan Wright expected to be suspended for season opener, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats are likely to be missing a key defensive starter in the season opener against Miami (Oh) on September 3rd.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported Monday that linebacker Jordan Wright is expected to be suspended one game for an undisclosed off-the-field issue.

This comes after Jones reported on Friday that star running back Chris Rodriguez is expected to be suspended three or four games with the final determination expected to be made this week.

Wright played in just six games for the Wildcats last season while battling injuries.

However, when he is on the field, Wright is a game changer for the Kentucky defense. He’s recorded 106 tackles (15.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and two defensive touchdowns so far in his career.

The Cats will have to have other players step up in game one with the absence of Wright.