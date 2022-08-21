Sunday Headlines: Mark Stoops says he wasn’t criticizing Shane Beamer

Good morning BBN. Hope you’re having a blessed Sunday!

So, by now, you’ve probably seen the recent interview by Kentucky Mark Stoops in which he appeared to take shots at South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

Well, on Saturday, Stoops said those comments were actually not a shot at Beamer but of Stoops himself from when he first became Kentucky’s head coach.

See for yourself thanks to our own Dylan Ballard.

Mark Stoops comments on the supposed Shane Beamer dig with the SEC Netwerk.



Says the comment had nothing to with Coach Beamer.



Also, made a joke from last weeks situation in the process.



I hope laugh the way we did in the media room.



Watch and enjoy, @ASeaOfBlue #BBN pic.twitter.com/jN9w22Z3sP — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) August 20, 2022

You buying it?

Tweet of the Day

Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson announced his commitment to Kansas State. SEC Preseason Player of the Year in 2020, hasn’t played since collapsing during a game in December 2020. Averaged 16.0 points in his last full season. @GoodmanHoops has reported he’s been cleared to play. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 20, 2022

Wonderful to see Keyonte Johnson will get to resume his college hoops career!

Your Headlines

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 14 Stephen Johnson

After redshirting at Grambling State and playing for the Tigers in 2014 and then playing a year of junior college at College of the Desert in California, Johnson signed on with Kentucky as a member of its 2016 class over offers from Hawaii, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Lamar and Morgan State.

Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies

NIU has been selected to win its division of the MAC, and received the most votes (nine) to repeat as conference champions by the media in the preseason poll.

Kentucky commit Ty Bryant shines for Frederick Douglass on opening night

Ty Bryant is often the forgotten man in Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class. The veteran made a big splash in Week 1 on Friday.

LCA’s talented ‘25 QB Cutter Boley passes first test in new system

Cutter Boley is arguably the hottest recruit in the state right now, and he showed exactly why in his debut with Lexington Christian Academy.

Would a full-season Deshaun Watson suspension have been better for the Browns?

If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career.

EA Sports determined to win gamers’ approval with ‘Madden NFL 23’

The producers behind “Madden NFL 23” have heard the criticisms of the video-game series — and they’re hoping the substantial changes they’ve made will keep the franchise fresh.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions producing “GronkCast” for UFC fights

For Saturday night’s UFC fights, viewers who purchase the pay-per-view will have the option either of watching the fights with the standard commentary, or with Gronkowski and his family talking about the fights while interviewing guests.

Ex-Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion’s illegal-drug-distribution charges could be dropped as part of agreement

Ryan Vermillion, the former Washington Commanders trainer who was under DEA investigation, could have charges that illegally distributed prescription drugs dismissed after agreeing to deferred prosecution Friday.

Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate goes off in 17-run inning

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate, scored 17 runs in one inning Friday night in their 21-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

James Madison's jump, North Dakota State's reign and the FBS vs. FCS conundrum

With one of the division's best teams (James Madison) making the FBS leap, and another (North Dakota State) dominating the league, what does the future hold for FCS football?

Urban Meyer returning to Fox college football pregame show after NFL coaching stint

Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season.

New Glasses Allow Deaf People to ‘See’ Conversations by Turning Audio into Subtitles

What seem like an ordinary pair of glasses are actually using Amazon Alexa software to turn incoming audio into closed captioning.