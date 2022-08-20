Kentucky to face Yale this season, per report

After the Kentucky Wildcats‘ impressive performance in the Bahamas, the Big Blue Nation’s anticipation and excitement is growing.

However, it is mid-August and the official non-conference schedule has yet to be announced for the 2022-23 season.

While it should be released within the next few weeks, a packed SEC schedule has already been announced as well as several high-profile non-conference opponents including: Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 15th), Gonzaga Bulldogs (Nov. 20th), Michigan Wolverines (Dec. 4th), UCLA Bruins (Dec. 17th), and Kansas Jayhawks (Jan. 28th).

Despite Kentucky’s tough schedule, many fans are not happy when you consider the only marquee opponent to visit Rupp Arena this season will be Kansas.

On Saturday, Jon Rothstein reported that Kentucky will add another opponent to the home schedule, but one that will not likely appease the fans, the Yale Bulldogs.

Source: Kentucky will host Yale as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 20, 2022

While Yale may not be an opponent to circle on the schedule, they have consistently been one of the best basketball programs in the Ivy League over the past decade.

In fact, Yale has two straight NCAA Tournament appearances and even upset a 5th-seeded Baylor team back in the 2016 tournament.

It is notable that the Bulldogs lost their two leading scorers from last season (Azar Swain and Jalen Gabbidon) to graduation and the transfer portal. However, they will come into Rupp Arena well coached by James Jones, who has been with Yale for 22 seasons and is a three-time Ivy League Coach of the Year.

Should be a fun game inside Rupp Arena.