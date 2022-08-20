Saturday Headlines: One week from college football Edition

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The wait is almost over as we are only seven days away from college football returning to our lives. It’s been a long haul but there is a light at the end of the tunnel as Week Zero is near.

While the slate isn’t the sexiest, the schedule for Week Zero ain’t half bad. It includes local school WKU as well as Big 10 teams with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Illinois taking on Wyoming, and SEC representative Vanderbilt traveling to Hawaii.

Tweets of the Day

BIG night in Lexington with the first win of the Fabiano Era! ✨ #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/CmttMQXGKP — Kentucky Women's Soccer (@UKWomensSoccer) August 19, 2022

Fall athletics at UK are off to a strong start.

Cutter Boley final stats tonight: 17-25, 367 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 1 rush TD — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 20, 2022

Strong start for the Kentucky QB target.

Hearing from a couple of sources that Chris Rodriguez will be out suspended either 3 or 4 games to start the season.



Final total will be determined next week. He will miss the Florida game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2022

Kentucky should still beat Florida on the road but this makes it more difficult.

Headlines

Cutter Boley looks good in loss to Madison Central | KSR- The prospect thrived in a news system and Kentucky is in desperate need of QB play. While Boley most likely won’t be the guy next year if he comes to UK, the team will need him for the future.

Over/Under for Kentucky’s offense | Cats Illustrated- The Kentucky football team is looking to put up big numbers this season. Chris Rodriguez will do so as well, but he likely won’t break Benny Snell’s record.

Vince Marrow is an even bigger believer in Will Levis | Vaught’s Views- Levis has made improvements to his body, his leadership and to the way he approaches the game.

First Down Friday Scores: Week 1 | WDRB- This focuses on Louisville and Southern Indiana scores.

Ugonna Kingsley is on campus | Cats Pause- The four star center has arrived but his role on the team is unclear. The frontcourt for the Cats looked absolutely dominant in the Bahamas.

All star game headed by Reed Sheppard canceled | LHL- Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham, Travis Perry and other high school basketball stars were going to play in a game to raise money for flood relief. But in a terribly tone-def and awful move, the KHSAA canceled it.

Toughest/weakest non-conference schedules | CBS- Florida has the toughest schedule in the SEC in regards to the non-con while the Cats rank as the weakest.

The Wildcats are one of three SEC schools playing all of their nonconference games at home. This year’s slate includes Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois from the MAC, Youngstown State and in-state rival Louisville.

That should be four wins right there for the Cats. I’m expecting at least 9-3 for a second straight season.

Quinn Ewers gets the nod as starter at Texas | ESPN- The Ohio State transfer and Texas native is ready to try to bring back Texas football. Good luck.

Little League World Series games and times | Sporting News- The action continues in Williamsport so tune in.

Reds drop multiple leads and lose in a walk-off to the Pirates | Red Reporter- It’s almost over, folks.

Tony La Russa calls for an intentional walk on a 1-2 count... again | USA Today- He’s already done it once this season. Time for La Russa to retire for good.