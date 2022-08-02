This season’s Blue-White Game will be played in Eastern Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are working hard to help Eastern Kentucky after that area was the state was devastated by flooding last week.

On Tuesday, the men’s basketball team hosted an open practice and telethon to raise money for the cause.

During the event, Sahvir Wheeler made a big announcement that this season’s annual Blue-White Game will be taking place in Eastern Kentucky, possibly Pikeville.

“This year, we’re going to move the Blue-White Game to eastern Kentucky,” Wheeler announced to the crowd.

One of the big offseason talking points for coach Cal was that Big Blue Madness needed to be spiced up and re-energized.

This isn’t a change to Big Blue Madness, but it is an awesome thing that the team has decided to do and hopefully it will bring some happiness to that part of the state as they battle the devastation left by the flooding.

We will keep you updated on exactly when and where the Blue-White Game will take place.

If you would like to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief, you can donate here.

.@sahvir_ announces this year’s Blue/White game will be played in eastern Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/txAXWmVaEy — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) August 2, 2022

