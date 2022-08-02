Twitter reactions to UK basketball open practice

The last year across the Commonwealth has been tragic for both ends of the state. From the tornado that came through the western part to the recent floods that have devastated the eastern side, the Kentucky Wildcats have done all they can to make sure they use their platform to help in the relief efforts in both areas.

Tonight to help raise money for those impacted by the floods, John Calipari and his squad decided to open up their practice to the public and help raise over $2 million dollars for the relief efforts.

With some 5-on-5 scrimmaging, a 3-point contest, and dunk contest for the fans this evening it was everyones first look at the 2022-23 Wildcats before they head to the Bahamas in the coming weeks.

To go alongside the major announcement of the Gonzaga Bulldogs being added to the schedule on Nov. 20th of this year, the team flashed their potential across the board showcasing some of the talent fans will see in real-game action here very soon.

In what was a great night that brought the state together, here are some of the Twitter highlights and reactions from tonight's open practice and telethon.

5-on-5 time



Action from tonight's Kentucky Flood Relief scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/y7CIboi6LC — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 3, 2022

Look out below, Jacob Toppin pic.twitter.com/MxC0Q5kbQN — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 2, 2022

Adou Thiero is fun — Jesse Riffe (@JesseRiffe) August 2, 2022

How about this weekend:



Sat Nov 19 - Georgia at Kentucky football



Sun Nov 20 - Kentucky at Gonzaga basketball — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 2, 2022

Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins have now thrown down windmill dunks within about two minutes of each other in this scrimmage. Such impressive athleticism. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 2, 2022

We’ve heard a lot about Cason Wallace’s competitor mindset on defense. Just saw an example of it. Fellow freshman Chris Livingston tried to go up and jam it on him. The smaller Wallace denied him with a block. Crowd approves of the effort. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 2, 2022

Hey @ZagMBB, how about a game?



Stay tuned for more details ... pic.twitter.com/6OWIG3zUjh — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 2, 2022

Every CJ Fredrick 3 looks like it’s going in. One of those guys. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 2, 2022

Cason Wallace probes and finds Antonio Reeves, who buries a sweet step-back 3. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 2, 2022

Jacob Toppin with a baseline fadeaway jumper over Oscar Tshiebwe that draws some oohs and aahs from the Rupp crowd. Then a CJ Fredrick three. Then a big Oscar dunk on the other end. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) August 2, 2022

CJ Fredrick is already showing his ability to shoot the basketball. It looks good every time it leaves his hands. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 2, 2022

Back-to-back 3’s by C.J. Fredrick is one way to get Rupp Arena excited!



His play (and health) are a major X-Factor to this Kentucky season. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) August 2, 2022

BBN is getting their first look at the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats pic.twitter.com/B4XozqUf4k — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 2, 2022

$1.2 million now raised for the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon



Also, Jacob Toppin for three! pic.twitter.com/Uhuq9VQgmC — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 2, 2022

Antonio Reeves has been cooking. Really impressive scorer from all three levels. pic.twitter.com/3Zcx9Pvets — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 2, 2022

This will be said a lot this season and it's already known. Cason Wallace is a great defender. Always active. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 2, 2022

Antonio Reeves is going to score a lot of points this season. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 2, 2022

Antonio Reeves may be the biggest standout from practice. Breaking down defenders and creating shots at will.



Some questions about his jump from Illinois State to Kentucky. Pretty clearly ready for this level. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 2, 2022

John Calipari clearly still has serious juice as Kentucky’s coach. In 48 hours, he pulled together a Gonzaga home/home, got an open practice moved to Rupp, had hundreds lined up for hours, a few thousand attend, and organized a telethon that raised $2.4 million in an evening. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 3, 2022

Absolutely blown away by this number… $2.4 MILLION?!? It was such a special night inside Rupp Arena. Thank you thank you thank you ALL



The phone lines have closed, but the links below are still active so you can continue to give #KYFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/nu1TKFCoFf — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 3, 2022

Also big shout out to Joe and Kelly Craft who matched the first $1 million raised to help get the total as high as it did



The Crafts have always supported charity in this state and they should be commended for it — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 3, 2022

Eastern Kentucky that was for you!!! What an unbelievable night. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible and donated. Also, thank you to the best fans in the country for coming out! There is still more work to be done, but we hope tonight was a start — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) August 3, 2022

Big thank to everyone who came out to support and help Eastern Kentucky today, God bless y'all♥️ pic.twitter.com/LzMuGM0d0D — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) August 3, 2022

So proud of our players for tonight and so proud that they want to keep doing more.



They want to play the Blue-White game in Pikeville. As long as there are no roadblocks, it’ll happen! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 3, 2022

