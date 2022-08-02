 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to UK basketball open practice

UK opened the doors to help raise money for the Eastern Kentucky Flood relief while showing off the new Cats.

Wildcat Mascot Scratch Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The last year across the Commonwealth has been tragic for both ends of the state. From the tornado that came through the western part to the recent floods that have devastated the eastern side, the Kentucky Wildcats have done all they can to make sure they use their platform to help in the relief efforts in both areas.

Tonight to help raise money for those impacted by the floods, John Calipari and his squad decided to open up their practice to the public and help raise over $2 million dollars for the relief efforts.

With some 5-on-5 scrimmaging, a 3-point contest, and dunk contest for the fans this evening it was everyones first look at the 2022-23 Wildcats before they head to the Bahamas in the coming weeks.

To go alongside the major announcement of the Gonzaga Bulldogs being added to the schedule on Nov. 20th of this year, the team flashed their potential across the board showcasing some of the talent fans will see in real-game action here very soon.

In what was a great night that brought the state together, here are some of the Twitter highlights and reactions from tonight's open practice and telethon.

