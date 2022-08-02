Kentucky basketball announces home and home series with Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has a new opponent for this coming season, and it’s a big one.

During the UK telethon for Eastern Kentucky flooding, head coach John Calipari announced that his Wildcats will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane on November 20th. He did so while Gonzaga head coach Mark Few made a surprise appearance on the video board to praise UK’s efforts to help the victims of flood damage, as well as help Calipari announce the big game.

This will be a home and home series that will see Gonzaga play at Rupp Arena during the 2023-24 season.

Gonzaga is currently the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports preseason rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season (UK is No. 4).

It’s safe to say Kentucky now has one of, if not the toughest non-conference schedule of any team in America.