Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition

Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.

Really interesting scheduling opportunity, if no roadblocks… — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 28, 2022

Calipari said on Monday that Tuesday’s Open Practice would include a “major announcement” with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones indicating that announcement could very well be the final non-conference opponent Kentucky has been working on scheduling. Again, there are several possibilities but Gonzaga appears to be the favorite.

Calipari says there will be a major announcement at the Open Practice tomorrow



My guess is that it’s the final Non-conference opponent



Lotta chatter in Lexington that it could be Gonzaga. We shall see — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 1, 2022

Despite the two teams attempting to work in the direction of a matchup over the last few years, Kentucky hasn’t seen the Bulldogs in action since 2002. It was No. 15 Kentucky and Tubby Smith over No. 20 Gonzaga and Mark Few in the Maui Classic Invitational. Star guard Keith Bogans led the team with 18 points and was joined by three other Wildcats with double figure scoring. Gonzaga went on to lose in the second round to Arizona while Kentucky bowed out in the Elite Eight to Dwayne Wade and Marquette.

Tweet of the Day

Hearing Beau Allen is likely to transfer to Tarleton State — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 1, 2022

The former Wildcat may officially be on the move.

