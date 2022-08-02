 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tuesday Headlines: Big-Time Announcement Edition

Could Kentucky announce the name of the mystery team they’ve been working on scheduling?

By John Morgan Francis
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Saint Peters vs Kentucky

Late last week Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari hinted at the possibility of adding a “really interesting” scheduling opportunity if the team could avoid “roadblocks.” While there are several opponents that would be “really interesting” additions to this year’s schedule, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are far and away the most intriguing of the bunch.

Calipari said on Monday that Tuesday’s Open Practice would include a “major announcement” with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones indicating that announcement could very well be the final non-conference opponent Kentucky has been working on scheduling. Again, there are several possibilities but Gonzaga appears to be the favorite.

Despite the two teams attempting to work in the direction of a matchup over the last few years, Kentucky hasn’t seen the Bulldogs in action since 2002. It was No. 15 Kentucky and Tubby Smith over No. 20 Gonzaga and Mark Few in the Maui Classic Invitational. Star guard Keith Bogans led the team with 18 points and was joined by three other Wildcats with double figure scoring. Gonzaga went on to lose in the second round to Arizona while Kentucky bowed out in the Elite Eight to Dwayne Wade and Marquette.

Visit ASeaofBlue.com and follow @ASeaOfBlue for updates on tomorrow’s announcement.

