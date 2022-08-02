Tonight, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is hosting a telethon at Rupp Arena to raise money for the damage caused by intense flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

If you’re sitting at home, you can watch the telethon tonight from 5-8 pm ET on LEX 18, as members of the basketball team will take phone calls and donations, as well as participate in an open practice beginning at 6:30.

If you’re planning to go to the event, doors to Rupp Arena will open at 5 pm, and donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief will be accepted upon entry. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods. Go here for more info.

Now, come join the discussion in tonight’s open thread, and follow along below for updates straight from Rupp Arena.

