Update on pending Chris Rodriguez suspension

The hype for Kentucky football is at an all-time high, though there’s still a major question mark entering the 2022 season. That is the status of star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez was arrested for a DUI back in May and would plead guilty to that charge in July. However, there’s been another private issue that will likely affect his availability for at least the early portion of the regular season, though what that issue is has not been made public.

With the regular-season opener just two weeks away, KSR’s Matt Jones has an update on C-Rod, and it sounds like he’ll miss at least the first handful of games. The big one is that Week 2 road game vs. the Florida Gators, as it now looks likely that Rodriguez won’t play in Gainesville.

Hearing from a couple of sources that Chris Rodriguez will be out suspended either 3 or 4 games to start the season.



Final total will be determined next week. He will miss the Florida game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2022

The good news for Mark Stoops and Co. is they have a deep group of capable running backs that now includes Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson to go with returning senior Kavosiey Smoke. Those two figure to get the bulk of the touches while Rodriguez is out, though JuTahn McClain and La’Vell Wright are also pushing for playing time.

Still, as good as that group is, there’s a reason why Rodriguez was recently ranked a top-50 player in all of college football. He’s a special player, and losing him for a game as important as at Florida is a tough blow to suffer before the season starts.