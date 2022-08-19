Justin Edwards recruiting DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw to Kentucky

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have already laid a great foundation when it comes to the recruiting class of 2023, and it should improve in the coming months.

Among the top remaining targets are guard DJ Wagner and center Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom are contending for the class’ top spot. A recent poll of college coaches being asked who they thought should be No. 1 in 2023 saw Bradshaw, Wagner, and current UK commit Justin Edwards earn votes.

Could we actually see all three of them on UK’s campus this time next year? Edwards is trying to make it happen.

In an interview with Circuit Scouting’s Alex Karamanos, Edwards said he’s pushing Bradshaw and Wagner to join him in UK’s 2023 class, which also currently includes 5-star guards Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

“Aaron Bradshaw and I’m trying to get DJ Wagner. They are like a package deal,” said Edwards.

Kentucky is in a battle with Louisville for Wagner, though the recent buzz has been in favor of the Cats. There have been 10-straight Rivals FutureCast picks in favor of Kentucky over the last month, including a recent one from Louisville writer Keegan Nickoson, who flipped his prediction from the Cards to the Cats.

The situation with Bradshaw is a little more cloudy. He was poised to commit to Kentucky over the summer but opted to delay his decision. However, 247 Sports recruiting expert Travis Branham recently wrote that, “Kentucky has begun to regain traction with the future 5-star.”

It’s still unclear when decisions will come from Wagner and Bradshaw, though both are expected to commit in time to be part of the fall signing period in November.

Be sure to read Edwards’ full interview with Circuit Scouting here for more insight into his recruitment and what he had to say about John Calipari.

7’0 Aaron Bradshaw ( @bradshawaaron25 ) is very skilled and athletic he plays on both sides of the floor and is one of my favorite bigs of 2023 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/epybrhygN3 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 17, 2022

