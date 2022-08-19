Ugonna Kingsley arrives on campus

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season is now set after the final player arrived on campus this week.

Just about a month ago the Cats added a commitment from Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, a 7-foot center from Nigeria, and the Kentucky basketball program welcomed him to Lexington earlier today.

Look who has made it to Lexington



Welcome home, @onyensokingsle3! pic.twitter.com/z84bCZRxZs — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 19, 2022

“Ugonna has unbelievable natural athleticism and great instincts for a young player,” John Calipari said after Kingsley’s commitment. “He is going to be able to defend at the rim and is a terrific finisher.

“Ugonna has only been in the United States since January but has been fully immersed in basketball for several years with his experience at the NBA Academy in Africa. The staff and I are excited to help push him every day in a competitive and focused environment as he continues to improve and become the best version of himself both on and off the floor.”

After an unbelievable showing by the frontcourt in the Bahamas, adding an elite shot-blocker like Kingsley further bolsters its depth and provides Kentucky with added insurance if someone gets hurt.

With Kingsley joining Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins and Lance Ware, this definitely has the potential to become the best frontcourt in America.

After his reclassification to the class of 2022, Onyenso was ranked as a 4-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also listed him as the No. 39 player in the class.

Should be fun watching him develop in Lexington over the next several seasons.