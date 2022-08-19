Jeremiah Collins plans to visit Kentucky after decommitting from Louisville

A class of 2023 cornerback who recently decommitted from the Louisville Cardinals is now planning a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Jeremiah Collins is currently ranked as a 3-star talent and was committed to Louisville before decommitting back in late June.

The cornerback from Murfreesboro (TN) chose the Cards back in January over Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Illinois, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky. The Cats and Boilermakers were the first two D1 schools to officially offer Collins.

With his recruitment now open once again, Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Collins will be taking a visit to Lexington.

“Definitely visiting them this year for sure,” Collins told KSR. “They’re one of the top teams to visit this season.”

Collins also wants to take visits to West Virginia, Liberty, Mississippi State, Alabama, and potentially some other places as well.

If Collins ends up joining Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class, he will join current defensive back commits 4-star Avery Stuart and 3-star Jaremiah Anglin.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.