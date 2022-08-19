Friday Headlines: Midwest Charity Classic Nixed by KHSAA

Not-so-great news broke Thursday afternoon when it was officially announced that the Midwest Charity Classic, an event to raise money towards flood relief in Eastern Kentucky, had been canceled due to “complications” with KHSAA rules. The event will reportedly not be rescheduled and all ticket sales will be honored with a full refund.

It’s incredibly unfortunate because of how much the young student athletes wanted to make an impact for their state. Kentucky high school stars Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry would have greatly impacted the level of interest in the event. It also speaks volumes that so many other high school players were interested in participating in an event that was going to solely benefit the state of Kentucky. They’re big time players with big time hearts.

Sheppard and Perry were expected to be joined by Rob Dillingham, Xavier Booker, Mookie Cook and others to play in the event. But unfortunately there’s not much anyone could do to bend the rules or find a loophole. It’s just a sad circumstance all the way around.

Travis Perry’s father, Ryan, shared several comments regarding the cancellation of the event with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim. You can read his comments here.

