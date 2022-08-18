Chris Doering picks Kentucky to have a historic season

With opening night at Kroger Field only a few weeks away, the time has now come for fans and media to lock in their predictions for this coming season.

That is exactly what the SEC Network is doing, and on Wednesday night, it was the Kentucky Wildcats‘ turn.

One former foe of the Big Blue Nation might have just won some hearts back over with his predictions for the Cats this year.

Making the predictions of UK’s schedule this season was none other than former Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering. If you remember back to 1993, Doering was the player to catch the touchdown pass that sealed the win in Lexington that season, continuing the Gators’ win streak over the Cats.

Now, he thinks the Wildcats could quite possibly be the best team in the SEC East.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this before,” Doering told Alyssa Lang and the SEC Network viewers. “I like this Kentucky Wildcat team. You and I’ve been on the bandwagon for a long time.”

He likes this team so much that he is predicting the Cats to go 11-1 this season.

.@ChrisDoering has @UKFootball going 11-1 this season



Do you have Kentucky making it to the SEC Championship Game? pic.twitter.com/3iFLuQJmrM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 18, 2022

The biggest takeaway from Doering’s picks is his confidence that Kentucky could pull off one of the bigger upsets of the season when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town.

In 2018, the Cats faced off against the Dawgs for the SEC East crown, and just didn't have the depth to match up quite yet. This year could be very different, and if that comes true... Lexington is going to be buzzing.

Doering also has the Cats dropping their lone game to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Kentucky did stomp the Vols in their last matchup in Knoxville, but history at Neyland tells a different tale.

Can the Cats steal another one on Rocky Top? It’s going to be a fun night nonetheless.

Mark Stoops and his staff have worked years to build this program from the bottom up. Now they are receiving that national love they have worked so hard to earn.

September 3rd can not get here soon enough.

Go Cats!