Otis Grigsby joins latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

We’re less than three weeks away from the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022 opener vs. Miami (OH), as both college and NFL football are slowly getting back into full swing!

On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon welcomed on former Wildcat defensive lineman Otis Grigsby, who played at UK from 1999-2002, then played in the NFL for seven years.

Among the topics the guys discussed include:

Grigsby’s time in Lexington.

A Brett Favre story from Grigsby’s Vikings days.

The John Calipari/Mark Stoops/Mitch Barnhart beef.

The football Cats inching closer toward the regular-season opener.

And more!

