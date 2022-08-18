Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez included in NFL Draft rankings by ESPN

With the NCAA football season quickly approaching, several young men will look towards this season with the hope of aiding their draft stock. One of the players bound to either fall or jump in the 2023 NFL Draft because of his production this season is Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis.

Levis transferred to Kentucky after two seasons with Penn State. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound signal-caller has a cannon for an arm and also has the ability to keep the ball in his possession and pick up first downs.

Now a senior, Levis went for 2,826 passing yards last season on 233 completions. He played in 13 games and helped lead the Wildcats to their fourth straight bowl win (their sixth straight bowl appearance).

Because of his play last season and potential as a passer and runner, Levis’ hype is building, and in his preseason top 50 prospects, ESPN’s Todd McShay listed Levis within the top 25, placing him 21st overall.

“A former backup at Penn State, Levis now operates a quick-paced, quick-hitting offense at Kentucky where his fast decision-making fits perfectly. He has a relatively quick release and a strong arm — the ball jumps off his hand with velocity. Levis is light on his feet and shows good agility eluding the rush, knowing when to climb or slide to extend. And while he hangs tough in the pocket, he also knows when to tuck the ball and run. But I’d like to see him get more reps making full-field progression reads and downfield anticipatory throws. Levis threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and he added 376 rushing yards and another nine scores on the ground,” McShay wrote.

Levis’ dual-threat abilities are a huge plus. For him to really take his game to the next level for scouts, he’ll need to be a better pocket passer. 13 interceptions in 13 games is just too many, and that should be something he looks to clean up this coming season.

As for the list as a whole, 3 SEC players, two from Alabama, made up the top three prospects with the SEC having four of the top five to cement themselves as the most prospect-rich conference in America.

No other Wildcats made McShay’s top 50 prospects, but Chris Rodriguez was included in the positional rankings, which saw him clock in as the No. 7 running back prospect.

Among the SEC names ahead of Rodriguez includes players who Kentucky will fact this season, including Ole Miss’ Zach Evans (6) and Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh (3). Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is No. 2, and Kentucky obviously hopes to be playing the Tide in the SEC Championship.

