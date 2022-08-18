Thursday Headlines: Rhyne Howard Edition

Former Kentucky Wildcat Rhyne Howard continues to draw accolades.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Howard will be named WNBA Rookie of the Year, a deserved honor.

But also this week, it was announced that Howard is among the invitees for USA Basketball Training Camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

The training camp will take place in early September in Las Vegas where the roster will be finalized before the World Cup, which takes place Sept. 22 - Oct. 1 in Sydney, Australia.

Howard is one of three rookies to receive an invite, joining Shakira Austin and NaLyssa Smith.

Team USA will be looking for its fourth straight World Cup win, and hopefully we get to see Howard be a part of that team.

Regardless, receiving an invite is an honor itself and is just part of the beginning of what seems to be a bright future ahead for the former Kentucky star.

