ESPN ranks Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as top-50 players in college football

We are so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, one where the Kentucky Wildcats will look to put together another special season.

The path to that special season starts with the players that are taking the field, and the Cats have two of the best players in the country.

On Wednesday, ESPN released a list of the top 100 players in college football this season and not only did two Wildcats make the list, both players are in the top-50.

The first Cat on the list is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis who came in as the No. 33 overall player in the country. That makes him the 9th overall QB in the country and the top overall QB in the SEC East.

“After being used primarily as a runner at Penn State, Levis enters his second season at Kentucky projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL draft,” wrote ESPN. “He’s still a major threat to run the ball with his 6-3, 232-pound frame, but showed last season with his 2,827 passing yards and 24 touchdowns that he’s equally effective at beating teams with his strong right arm.”

Levis has received a ton of offseason hype, including a lot of NFL Draft hype as he heads into his second year under center for the Cats. Hopefully, he lives up to the hype this fall.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the other Cat on the list as he came in as the No. 41 overall player in the country. That makes him the 8th overall running back in the country and the 2nd overall RB in the SEC behind Jahmyr Gibbs at Alabama.

“He has been one of the SEC’s most productive running backs each of the past two seasons and needs 1,134 yards to break Benny Snell’s school record of 3,873 career rushing yards,” ESPN wrote. “The 5-11, 224-pound Rodriguez has 26 career rushing touchdowns.”

Having both Levis and Rodriguez on the field this season should make Kentucky’s offense efficient and one of the best in the country.

On top of that, the Cats might have their deepest WR room in the Mark Stoops era helping set up their push for the SEC East.

You can see the entire ranking on the top-100 players here.