Deone Walker named to On3 True Freshman All-American Team

Raising your program's ceiling in the college football world largely comes from one place: Recruiting.

The Kentucky Wildcats have done just that over the course of Mark Stoops tenure, but perhaps no class has been better than the freshmen that arrived on campus in the class of 2022.

One of the huge recruiting wins for the Cats in this last cycle was 4-star defensive lineman Deone Walker.

At 6-foot-6 and 357 pounds the D-lineman out of Detroit, is receiving comparisons to former Georgia Bulldogs star and Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jordan Davis, mainly because of their similar size and skillset.

Now the question becomes will that comparison translate on the field?

People at On3 seem to think so, as Walker was named to their True Freshman All-American team on Tuesday.

On3 Preseason True Freshman All-American: Kentucky DL Deone Walkerhttps://t.co/acHhf2Myth pic.twitter.com/Jv61ZX2UVG — On3 (@On3sports) August 16, 2022

After arriving on campus in June, and about two weeks through fall camp, Walker has caught the attention of not only the national media but also his head coach.

“I want to have length,” Stoops said about Walker. “To have a d-lineman with that kind of length and then be loose enough and sudden enough to get pressure on the quarterback from the inside position. He’s very good.”

Some even think that Walker could take the field with the first team come opening night against Miami (OH).

“Deone Walker has created significant buzz throughout fall camp as a potential, if not likely, day one starter along Kentucky’s defensive line,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

With his size, length, and quickness up front it is not hard to see how Walker could make a major impact here in his first season on campus.

Walker was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2022, and chose the Cats over Georgia and Michigan. He was ranked as a top-300 player by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, as well as a top-40 defensive lineman in the country.

Should be fun to watch Walker go to work for the Cats over the next few seasons.

