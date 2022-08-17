Wednesday Headlines: Mark Stoops calling out Shane Beamer?

SEC Media Days took place nearly a month ago, and Kentucky Wildcats football head coach Mark Stoops sat down with SEC Network for an interview.

Earlier Tuesday morning, SEC Network’s Twitter account released a clip from that interview which contained an interesting quote from Stoops.

“I’ve talked years ago about climate versus culture. It’s easy to change a climate. You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. You can change a climate. But to change a culture is at the core, and I’m quite certain we’ve changed our culture.”

247 Sports college football reporter Brad Crawford fully analyzed the video and the specific quote above. Crawford says he believes Stoops was referencing South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer when he was discussing changing climate vs. changing culture.

Get that mic ready pic.twitter.com/4PtICIuh0Z — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 19, 2022

South Carolina’s Twitter account posted this video of Beamer right before his time at SEC Media Days. Though Beamer had a solid first season as head coach of the Gamecocks (7-6), Stoops (10-3 last year) obviously wasn’t too impressed with the video and wanted to make a point that it takes much more than a music video bit to enhance the culture and recruits perspective of your football program.

