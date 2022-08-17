Who college coaches believe should be the top player in 2023

One thing that is certain, the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have one of the top recruiting classes in 2023.

The question is whether they will have the No. 1 overall player as a part of that class.

The 2023 class is a tricky one when it comes to placing a player at No. 1 overall. Kentucky target, DJ Wagner, has held the spot for most of the time except for a short time that GG Jackson held the top spot before making the move to 2022 and going to South Carolina.

As we get closer to the updated rankings of the 2023 class, it is getting more and more difficult to zero in on a clear No. 1 overall player.

Travis Branham of 247 Sports decided to gather some college coach’s thoughts about the players they spent all summer watching and evaluating.

The question he asked was who the best prospect in the 2023 class the saw was?

Not surprisingly, a Kentucky commit, and some targets received votes from coaches to take over the top spot.

Kentucky commit and current No. 2 overall player, Justin Edwards, was tied for the 5th most votes among coaches with Xavier Booker as both players received 4 votes.

Aaron Bradshaw was the player with the next most votes to become the new No. 1 overall player with 5 coaches saying he was the best prospect they watched.

Despite being the current No. 1 overall player, DJ Wagner came in 2nd among the coaches asked as he received 10 votes to be the top player in the updated rankings.

As for the player that received the most votes, that goes to Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako who just edged out Wagner by receiving 11 votes.

As you can see, the 2023 class is a particularly hard one to rank and even the coaches watching the players all summer can’t collectively agree on who is the top player in the class.

You can check out the full breakdown of players that received votes from various coaches to be the new No. 1 overall player here.

Who do you think should be ranked No. 1 overall when the updated rankings come out? Let us know in the comments section!