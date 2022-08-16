Rhyne Howard wins AP WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

It’s been a magical year for former Kentucky Wildcats superstar Rhyne Howard, who was just named the Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Howard, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick by way of the Atlanta Dream, had already been named the league’s rookie of the month in four-straight months, so the season award comes as no surprise.

In addition, Howard’s coach, Tanisha Wright, was named AP Coach of the Year.

In her debut WNBA season, Howard has started 34 games while averaging 16.2 points per game, the 11th-most in the league, for a combined 552 points, the 10th-most. She’s added 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game to go with 26 total blocks.

Last week in Atlanta’s loss at Las Vegas, Howard broke Tamika Catchings’ record for the most 3-point field goals scored during a rookie season at 77. She concluded the regular season with 85 triples, including five in the final game of the season at New York.

Among Howard’s other accomplishments this year include:

Becoming the first rookie in league history to record four 3-point field goals and four blocks in their debut game.

Was the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and AP Player of the Week after her first week on the court in May.

Scored the most points in a first quarter by any rookie in league history (17) against Indiana on May 15th.

Was named to the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest.

Helped Kentucky women’s basketball win its first SEC Tournament title since 1982.

It’s safe to say the Wildcat legend is in the midst of what’s going to be a special WNBA career.

