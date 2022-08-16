 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Volleyball Cats ranked No. 11 in preseason Coaches Poll

Kentucky enters the regular season as the top-ranked SEC team.

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Volleyball: Women’s Volleyball Championship-Kentucky vs Texas Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2022 volleyball season ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Top 25 Poll, it was announced Monday.

Kentucky will be the top-ranked team in the SEC, followed by the No. 15 Florida Gators. The Wildcats face a daunting schedule that also includes matches vs. No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Louisville, No. 18 Creighton, and No. 24 USC.

Season tickets, single-match tickets and a 2022 special mini-pack featuring tickets for Nebraska/Wisconsin/Louisville are now on sale through the UK Athletics ticket office. Go here for more info.

2022 Preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll

  1. Nebraska (Sept. 18, Lexington)
  2. Texas
  3. Wisconsin (Sept. 9, Lexington)
  4. Louisville (Sept. 14, Lexington)
  5. Minnesota
  6. Pitt
  7. Ohio State
  8. Washington
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. BYU
  11. Kentucky
  12. UCLA
  13. Purdue
  14. Stanford
  15. Florida (Nov. 19 & 20, Gainesville)
  16. Baylor
  17. Illinois
  18. Creighton (Sept. 3, Omaha)
  19. Oregon
  20. Penn State
  21. Western Kentucky
  22. Utah
  23. Kansas
  24. Southern Cal (Sept. 3, Omaha)
  25. San Diego

Note: 2022 UK opponents listed in italics

