Volleyball Cats ranked No. 11 in preseason Coaches Poll

The Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2022 volleyball season ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Top 25 Poll, it was announced Monday.
Kentucky will be the top-ranked team in the SEC, followed by the No. 15 Florida Gators. The Wildcats face a daunting schedule that also includes matches vs. No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Louisville, No. 18 Creighton, and No. 24 USC.
2022 Preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll
- Nebraska (Sept. 18, Lexington)
- Texas
- Wisconsin (Sept. 9, Lexington)
- Louisville (Sept. 14, Lexington)
- Minnesota
- Pitt
- Ohio State
- Washington
- Georgia Tech
- BYU
- Kentucky
- UCLA
- Purdue
- Stanford
- Florida (Nov. 19 & 20, Gainesville)
- Baylor
- Illinois
- Creighton (Sept. 3, Omaha)
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Western Kentucky
- Utah
- Kansas
- Southern Cal (Sept. 3, Omaha)
- San Diego
Note: 2022 UK opponents listed in italics
