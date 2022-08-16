Volleyball Cats ranked No. 11 in preseason Coaches Poll

The Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2022 volleyball season ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Top 25 Poll, it was announced Monday.

Kentucky will be the top-ranked team in the SEC, followed by the No. 15 Florida Gators. The Wildcats face a daunting schedule that also includes matches vs. No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Louisville, No. 18 Creighton, and No. 24 USC.

Season tickets, single-match tickets and a 2022 special mini-pack featuring tickets for Nebraska/Wisconsin/Louisville are now on sale through the UK Athletics ticket office. Go here for more info.

2022 Preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll

Nebraska (Sept. 18, Lexington) Texas Wisconsin (Sept. 9, Lexington) Louisville (Sept. 14, Lexington) Minnesota Pitt Ohio State Washington Georgia Tech BYU Kentucky UCLA Purdue Stanford Florida (Nov. 19 & 20, Gainesville) Baylor Illinois Creighton (Sept. 3, Omaha) Oregon Penn State Western Kentucky Utah Kansas Southern Cal (Sept. 3, Omaha) San Diego

Note: 2022 UK opponents listed in italics